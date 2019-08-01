Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Decreased Its Holding by $4.80 Million; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $210.62. About 16,919 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 70,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 361,529 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.82M, down from 432,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 134,763 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284 shares to 4,768 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ser Lta has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 12,741 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 454,458 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Allen Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,078 shares. Sunbelt holds 4,538 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 73,515 shares. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 85,484 shares. 2.13 million are held by Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv owns 0.42% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 25,088 shares. 15 are held by Transamerica Finance Inc. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 130,267 are owned by Brown Advisory. Voya Invest Llc accumulated 1.61M shares. Stadion Money Ltd Llc owns 14,709 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million worth of stock. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33M on Tuesday, February 12. $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. On Monday, February 11 Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,312 shares.

