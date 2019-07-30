Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Raised Stake by $748,000; At&T Com (T) Shareholder Park Avenue Securities Lifted Its Position

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 10,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 71,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 17.79M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34M, up from 563,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 857,216 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 1.56% or 452,566 shares. Edge Wealth Management stated it has 64,718 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communications Ltd Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 5,576 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 100,233 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Letko Brosseau & Associates has 1.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martin & Inc Tn has 37,262 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hilltop reported 0.88% stake. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 156,752 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department, California-based fund reported 173,239 shares. 30,620 are owned by Tru Investment Advsr. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id stated it has 7,383 shares. 22.93 million were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Limited Company.

