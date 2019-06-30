Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined; Celgene Corp. (CELG) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Cut Position by $1.19 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 24,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 7.11M shares traded or 137.32% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 2,945 shares stake. State Street Corporation invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aristotle Capital Management holds 15,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 119,571 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 866,120 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,500 shares. 44,338 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 50,000 shares. Putnam Invests Llc accumulated 832,609 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 361,529 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability owns 15,651 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 6,058 shares. 61,524 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department holds 32,595 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.74 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 7,673 shares to 44,955 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,793 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company holds 0% or 9,081 shares. Alpine Glob Limited Com reported 69,986 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance Co invested in 490,500 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Llc has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Financial Counselors holds 0.05% or 11,623 shares. 9,730 were accumulated by North Corp. Twin Securities Incorporated reported 240,368 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp has 2.89% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.55 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.07% or 2.78M shares. 5,600 were accumulated by Intact Invest. 11,638 were reported by Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,253 shares. 535,700 were reported by Redmile Gru. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 21,589 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.