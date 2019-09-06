Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Hamel Associates Cut Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Mackay Shields Has Trimmed Its Position

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 1.16M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 23,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 207,721 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 2.60M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP accumulated 14,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 4,000 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 46,475 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 16,275 shares. 274,174 are owned by Clearbridge Ltd Liability. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 3,327 shares. Utd Fire Group has 12,600 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Lc reported 0.17% stake. Regions Financial reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 17,099 shares. Bell Fincl Bank has 28,765 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 35,932 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,563 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 15,452 shares. Jensen Inv Inc reported 2.3% stake.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07M for 14.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,889 shares to 26,812 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 17,709 shares. 118,522 are held by Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Virtu Financial Llc accumulated 0.06% or 19,219 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 3.11M shares. Moreover, Pure Fincl Advisors has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Holderness Investments Com accumulated 7,732 shares. Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Leavell Invest Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,103 shares. Martin Incorporated Tn has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 567,371 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsrs reported 14,767 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,776 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 2.16M shares. Robecosam Ag holds 510,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.