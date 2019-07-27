Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lifted Position by $407,252 as Share Value Declined; As Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) Valuation Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Upped Position by $36.28 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) by 23868.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 381,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 383,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.50 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Partners invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Td Management Ltd Company has 156 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Horizon Ltd reported 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 4,152 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Comm holds 23,982 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Llc has 0.78% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lagoda Invest Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 197 shares. Personal Advisors Corp holds 2,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barrett Asset Lc reported 3,397 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Company Ltd reported 0.04% stake. 28,138 are owned by Rothschild Inv Il. Washington Trust Bancshares holds 0.08% or 5,047 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 53,405 shares to 4,395 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (Call) (NYSE:CSX) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

