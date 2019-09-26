Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Accredited Investors Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Ross Stores (ROST) Shares Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Holding by $848,925

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 819,812 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 8,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 16,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 553,034 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.45M for 14.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

