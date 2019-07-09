Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position Held by Clearbridge Investments Llc; Trinet Group (TNET) Stake Has Lifted by Pdt Partners Llc

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 6,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 274,174 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, up from 267,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 2.13 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 6,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 50,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 185,017 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TriNet Appoints Samantha Wellington as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TriNet Group’s (TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TriNet Announces New Brand with Tagline: ‘Incredible Starts Here’ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “TriNet’s Risk-Reward Is Balanced, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2018.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 40,471 shares to 342,046 shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 12,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,578 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 124,826 shares to 409,859 shares, valued at $117.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casa Sys Inc by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,743 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).