Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Value Declined While Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Holding; Voloridge Investment Management Has Raised Position in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 178.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 96,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 151,108 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 54,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 3.76M shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 03/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – WELCOMES SETTLEMENT OF SILICOSIS AND TB CLASS ACTION WHICH REPRESENTS FAIR OUTCOME FOR CLAIMANTS AND SUSTAINABLE OUTCOME FOR COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $383M; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESTRUCTURING WILL AFFECT EMPLOYEES ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES & LEVELS, REGION’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 18/05/2018 – Mali’s gold revenues rise 23 pct in 2017; 29/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD:MINERS PROPOSE LINKING SLIDING SCALE OF ROYALTY RATES; 13/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 07/03/2018 Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 20,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 42,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 2.27M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 103,855 shares to 2,568 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 20,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Equinor Asa.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 306 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 9,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).