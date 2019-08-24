Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Stake by $548,012 as Stock Value Declined; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holding by $1.91 Million

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.08M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,399 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 306,189 shares. E&G Advsr LP reported 14,800 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 73,043 shares. 13,712 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 12,741 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 42,262 shares. Creative Planning reported 150,797 shares. Bridges Investment Inc invested in 0.07% or 26,430 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Btr Cap invested in 0.16% or 12,260 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 13,000 shares.

