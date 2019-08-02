Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Lowered Its Holding by $548,012; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Westpac Banking Has Trimmed by $14.32 Billion Its Stake

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 1.95M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 131,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 148,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19B, down from 279,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Mgmt Inc holds 49,065 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Amer Savings Bank stated it has 0.23% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 33,004 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 4,091 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 84,073 shares. Tirschwell Loewy invested in 7,652 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 32,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Howard Cap Management accumulated 2,950 shares. E&G Advsr LP stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Wealth Advsr reported 5,351 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 16.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Will Soft Retail Sales Growth Weigh On American Express’ Q2 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 112,982 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $25.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.93 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.