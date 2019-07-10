Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Boosted Position; Telemus Capital Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $609,672; Valuation Rose

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 29,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $306.55. About 1.47M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34 million, up from 563,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 2.08M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 1.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.03% or 149,100 shares. Wade G W And stated it has 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Barnett Company Incorporated owns 10 shares. Van Eck reported 820,258 shares stake. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Columbia Asset holds 0.95% or 51,873 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,326 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 97,787 shares. Invesco holds 5.88M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability holds 22,790 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 18,722 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 21,714 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 11,395 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares to 8,006 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,739 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million was sold by Rencher Bradley. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19M. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 74,206 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,334 shares in its portfolio. Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 36,293 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 44,360 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 215 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 190,653 shares. 334,142 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability. Ipswich Management holds 0.14% or 1,640 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny accumulated 10,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ww Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc owns 181,944 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 32,432 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.06M shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 18,572 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.92 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.