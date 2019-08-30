Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Ford Motor (F) Market Valuation Declined While Cutler Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.17 Million

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 28.01M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 05/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT SOLD $250M AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES; 04/04/2018 – Ford also plans to stop building the Fiesta and discontinue the Taurus, the Journal reported; 01/05/2018 – F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 Percent At Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Ford is killing off nearly all of its cars in favor of SUVs; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD MOTOR CO. ISSUES TWO N.A. SAFETY RECALLS MAR; 26/04/2018 – Business Insider: Ford says it’s already seeing a big impact from Trump’s tariffs; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 94,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 100,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 903 shares. Caprock Group holds 6,671 shares. Rmb Limited Liability owns 6,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Com has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mathes Company holds 1.59% or 45,705 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 5.45 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 14,709 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co has 4.16M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James & accumulated 1.12M shares. Df Dent And reported 10,926 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 125,302 shares. Wms holds 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 2,977 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 61,524 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,348 shares to 119,559 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 96,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 205,935 shares. Pzena Inv Limited Liability Co owns 1.86% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 39.02M shares. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested in 0.12% or 7.75M shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.02% or 7,250 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 12,332 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 0% or 412,171 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 16,780 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 10,543 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 56,878 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). S&Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,000 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 7.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.