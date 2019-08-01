Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake; As Wells Fargo (WFC) Valuation Rose, Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $5.49 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 94,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 100,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.41M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 114,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 128,102 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 242,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 5.24M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,704 shares to 65,721 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.09M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 72,473 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.68% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 27,626 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 136,451 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Apriem Advsr accumulated 57,792 shares. 77,265 were reported by Headinvest Limited Liability Com. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,312 shares. Arga Invest Mgmt LP accumulated 0.25% or 24,300 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Forbes J M & Communications Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 160,146 shares or 2.35% of the stock. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Duncker Streett holds 24,258 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,739 shares to 89,898 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc reported 175,379 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 23,125 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.52% or 161,831 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aristotle Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 6,600 shares. Central National Bank & Trust Trust Co stated it has 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet Bankshares And Trust Ltd has invested 2.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,864 shares. 129,482 are held by Hyman Charles D. Loews Corp has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connors Investor Svcs holds 257,419 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 45,747 shares. Apriem Advsr has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,450 shares.