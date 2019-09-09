Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Lowered Stake by $312,400

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 6,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 1.73M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 94,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 100,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.65M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $120.89M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.