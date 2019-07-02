Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Boosted Holding; Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined While Veritable LP Has Lowered by $387,552 Its Stake

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.96M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 2.57 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 9.73 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 283,680 shares to 197,759 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,669 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 21,270 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.18% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Smith Moore & Company invested 0.52% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,221 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Co holds 66,699 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs invested in 56,492 shares. 5,344 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Covington Cap has invested 0.31% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Drexel Morgan And, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,038 shares. Kepos LP accumulated 97,774 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 4.68 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. 35,932 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.13% or 119,571 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares, a Montana-based fund reported 85,729 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,010 shares to 114,578 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 17,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 1.54M shares. Regis Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 42,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 30,967 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 2.73 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 0.81% or 548,892 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 297,415 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 141,212 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,570 shares. Texas-based Crossvault Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Arrow Fincl owns 21,024 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.98% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca invested in 0.07% or 6,100 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 320 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Co reported 17,071 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc accumulated 6.29M shares or 55.49% of the stock.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.