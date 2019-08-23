Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $3.45 Million; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Valuation Declined While Skylands Capital Upped Position

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 259.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 182,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 252,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 70,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 1.72M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 194.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 50,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 76,883 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 26,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.14 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/21/2019: URBN,PDD,TGT,BZUN – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tale of 2 Retailers’ Earnings: JWN & URBN – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 89,150 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,150 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.01% or 20,290 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 429,023 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 12,653 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Incorporated Llp reported 0% stake. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 85 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 9 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.18% or 408,671 shares. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 10,283 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 54,105 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research reported 17,105 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 400 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Co stated it has 252,250 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 98,085 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cambridge Tru invested in 158,019 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.2% or 4,091 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Oregon-based fund reported 5,893 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sky Gp Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 53,956 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs has 0.8% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sit Inv stated it has 0.48% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lincoln Natl stated it has 3,857 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mraz Amerine & invested in 24,331 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, California-based fund reported 9.53M shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La, Louisiana-based fund reported 18,020 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,554 shares.