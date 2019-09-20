Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Accredited Investors Lowered Stake; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $25.67 Million

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 832,004 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.82 million, down from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 5.29M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 669,507 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $457.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 36,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 55,967 shares. Lonestar Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 320,000 shares. Southpaw Asset LP stated it has 278,799 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Centerbridge Limited Partnership holds 27.07% or 9.62M shares in its portfolio. Columbus Hill Capital Lp has 14.71% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Capital stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Weiss Multi owns 450,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 184,475 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 353,802 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Zimmer Partners LP accumulated 2.01M shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt holds 0.27% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 433,725 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,826 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.43M for 3.03 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 12,450 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amer Century Cos Inc invested in 4.70 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 2.13M shares. Blue Financial Cap has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Asset One, Japan-based fund reported 319,647 shares. First Bancorp stated it has 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Williams Jones Assoc Lc has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 6,513 shares. Bonness Enterp Inc owns 43,500 shares. 35,344 were reported by Fort L P.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.