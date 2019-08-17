Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stock Price Declined While Williams Jones & Associates Lowered Stake; Shutterstock (SSTK) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Holding by $9.52 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 100,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.26M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 206,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 50,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 257,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 188,549 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 9,200 shares to 831,111 shares, valued at $106.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate holds 110,170 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation owns 9,736 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.2% or 247,053 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 618,041 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 0.36% or 12,919 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 416,205 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Inc invested 0.74% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bokf Na has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca reported 2.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 55,500 shares. Fred Alger reported 205 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 72,050 shares stake. Vanguard holds 46.94 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 9,656 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has 0.01% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 8,760 shares. 7,886 were accumulated by Element Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 571 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 853,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 7,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Bancorp Division holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 5.05% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Pdts Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 23,600 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company holds 110,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited has 7,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 49 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 13,832 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shutterstock Shares Jumped 16% Last Month – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) CEO Jon Oringer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shutterstock Announces Management Changes – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Shutterstock Launches Self-Serve API Subscriptions – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Has A ROE Of 10% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.