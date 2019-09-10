Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stock Declined While Norris Perne & French Llp Upped Holding; Griffin Asset Management Upped Universal Display (OLED) Position by $18.06 Million

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93 million, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $13.8 during the last trading session, reaching $210.95. About 993,106 shares traded or 59.45% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED)

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 136,451 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 127,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 3.16M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 2,435 shares to 92,544 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 4,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,956 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Coldstream Capital Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 5,950 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Crawford Counsel has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 19,416 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 293,672 shares. Oakbrook Llc reported 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Guyasuta Inv reported 97,952 shares. 5,554 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 3,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,960 shares. Chemical Bancorporation invested in 57,772 shares or 0.45% of the stock. The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Incorporated Or has invested 1.44% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Portland Global Advsr Ltd Co reported 5,303 shares stake. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 13,977 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.73% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 58,039 shares. 202,330 are owned by Fmr Lc. Parametric Port Lc holds 49,457 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Brinker Inc invested in 0.03% or 5,233 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York invested in 0% or 12,403 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Veritable LP has 1,941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 14,275 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 4,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Amg National Trust Bancorporation holds 0.21% or 21,900 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 328 are held by Regal Investment Limited.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares to 107,657 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,147 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).