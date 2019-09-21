Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Shareholder Mengis Capital Management Raised Holding; Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.05 Million

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,261 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53 million, up from 52,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 470.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 30,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 37,559 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 6,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Lc stated it has 84,521 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,838 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc owns 0.17% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,503 shares. Moreover, Cognios Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Benedict Financial Advisors accumulated 39,710 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.74% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155,474 shares. Qci Asset Inc reported 682 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 46,434 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Covington Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 87,155 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va owns 392,816 shares. 3,100 are owned by Verity Asset Management Incorporated. 8,085 are held by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Sht Tm Us Tres (SCHO) by 8,125 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,163 shares to 12,145 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,871 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).