Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.46 Million as Stock Declined; Bank Of Hawaii Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 238,006 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, up from 234,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 36,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 120,291 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 156,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $650.65M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 30,140 shares to 249,327 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 15,644 shares to 146,445 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,978 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.