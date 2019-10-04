Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding; Cypress Asset Management Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $548,607 as Stock Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 5,683 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, down from 11,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 1.65M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 8,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 294,130 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.62 million, up from 286,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 1.49 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares to 13,409 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 516,106 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru reported 0.12% stake. Franklin Inc reported 3.02 million shares. Alpha Windward owns 1,568 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Westpac has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 199,331 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 55,064 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Mai Mgmt accumulated 25,243 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc holds 210 shares. 894 were accumulated by Architects. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Com owns 504,815 shares. First Personal Financial Ser owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 629 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 1.79% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.32 million shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested in 1.77% or 36,411 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt owns 550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.48M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

