Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) Share Price Declined While Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Badger Meter Com Usd1 (BMI) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Stake by $4.29 Billion as Stock Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 113,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 1.59 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com Usd1 (BMI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 77,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 589,822 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.82 billion, down from 666,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 21,177 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $936,466 activity. $590,190 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) was sold by MEEUSEN RICHARD A on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 854,776 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,500 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 0.11% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 19,497 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 200 shares. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 7,090 are owned by Blair William And Il. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Moreover, Cardinal Cap Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 64 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 10,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested in 0.01% or 27,082 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 26,789 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 30,883 shares.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Badger Meter Counters Flat Revenue With Higher Profitability – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Badger Meter to Supply Aurora, Colorado with Advanced â€œSmart Waterâ€ Technologies – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 21,232 shares to 79,049 shares, valued at $8.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Internation (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 31.95 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (NYSE:STOR) by 10,612 shares to 23,724 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.08M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 22,122 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Lc invested in 232,497 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.23M shares. Provise Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 26,738 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Liberty Cap Management reported 7,700 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,273 shares stake. Pacific Global Mngmt owns 3,145 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 26,037 are held by Invest Of Virginia Limited Com. 23,703 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division invested 0.35% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 1.38% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 17,388 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 40,200 shares.