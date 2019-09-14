Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.05 N/A 0.73 60.80 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 24.04% upside potential and an average target price of $64.5. Competitively Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 24.71%. Based on the data shown earlier, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.