Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.62 N/A 0.73 62.31 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 32 37.85 N/A -5.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 59.51% upside potential and a consensus target price of $69.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 78%. About 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was less bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.