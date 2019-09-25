Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.03 N/A 0.73 60.80 Tocagen Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Tocagen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

$64.5 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.98%. Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.33 consensus price target and a 485.14% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 36.1%. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was less bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.