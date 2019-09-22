Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We are contrasting Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.00 N/A 0.73 60.80 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 7.16 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential is 26.32% at a $64.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.