Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.73 N/A 0.73 62.31 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta indicates that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 52.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.