Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.06 N/A 0.73 60.80 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.92% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with consensus target price of $64.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.