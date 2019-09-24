Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.05 N/A 0.73 60.80 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.58 beta means Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Its rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $64.5, with potential upside of 24.33%. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.25, while its potential upside is 324.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.