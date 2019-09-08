Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.54 N/A 0.73 60.80 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.93% and an $69.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has weaker performance than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.