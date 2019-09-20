Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.06 N/A 0.73 60.80 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.90 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.92% and an $64.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 25.28%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cytokinetics Incorporated seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 70.9%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.