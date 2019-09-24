Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.06 N/A 0.73 60.80 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price is $64.5, while its potential upside is 23.94%. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 196.41%. Based on the results given earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 90.4%. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.