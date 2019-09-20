Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

We are comparing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.09 N/A 0.73 60.80 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 1.88 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $64.5, and a 22.65% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.