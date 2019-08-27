Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.40 N/A 0.73 60.80 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 75.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $71.5.

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.