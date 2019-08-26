Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

This is a contrast between Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.40 N/A 0.73 60.80 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$71.5 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 75.16%. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 147.25% and its average price target is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.