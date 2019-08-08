Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.73 N/A 0.73 60.80 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.94 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.58 beta indicates that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 54.75% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with consensus target price of $69.5. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 175.23% and its consensus target price is $6. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders owned 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was more bearish than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.