Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.00 N/A 0.73 60.80 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 21.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.32% and an $64.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has stronger performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.