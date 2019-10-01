Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 0.97 43.28M 0.73 60.80 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 89,071,825.48% 4.3% 2.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 161,524,631.43% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Its rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus price target of $64.5, and a 23.30% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.9% and 66.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.