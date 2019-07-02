Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.78 N/A 0.73 62.31 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.00 N/A -22.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.39 shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc.’s 3.26 beta is the reason why it is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Altimmune Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, with potential upside of 50.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 6.8%. Insiders held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.