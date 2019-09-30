Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Reaches $52.37 After 5.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Covering Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 14.46% above currents $53.73 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral”. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, June 23 by IBC. See Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

23/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 162,245 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Rev $117.8M; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.70B company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $54.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EBS worth $135.10M more.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Despite the Big Move in Gold Prices, RBC Still Sees Upside to Top Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 1.60M shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

Among 2 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions has $6500 highest and $6400 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 23.16% above currents $52.37 stock price. Emergent Biosolutions had 3 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of EBS in report on Wednesday, September 4 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo confident on Emergent BioSolutions – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Emergent lands $20M contract to develop chemical weapon antidote – Washington Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emergent Bio nabs $20M from DoD to develop diazepam auto-injector – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The FDA Really Wants These Opioid Overdose Drugmakers to Succeed – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Emergent Biosolutions After Smallpox Vaccine Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 512,257 are owned by Atlanta Capital Management L L C. Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 75,167 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 282,255 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 180,945 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,071 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.04% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 66,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 88,033 shares. Consolidated Invest Group Inc Lc stated it has 65,000 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Company Inc invested in 38,917 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 16,900 shares.