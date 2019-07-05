Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) EPS Estimated At $0.16; Last Week Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Coverage

Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.91 EPS change or 85.05% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. EBS’s profit would be $8.14 million giving it 71.41 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s analysts see -223.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 75,433 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – APPOINTED RICHARD S. LINDAHL AS COMPANY’S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO

Among 7 analysts covering HudBay Minerals (TSE:HBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. HudBay Minerals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the shares of HBM in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold” on Sunday, February 24. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. See Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest L P has 527,400 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 16,833 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Smithfield owns 2,812 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 259,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 17,363 shares. Putnam Invs holds 147,313 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 350 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 46,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sio Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 180,156 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.11% or 146,769 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Co holds 0% or 19,510 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Cowen & Co maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It has a 56.98 P/E ratio. The company's marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 465,427 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It has a 58.63 P/E ratio. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.