Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.55 N/A 0.73 62.31 United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.08 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.88% and an $69.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.14, while its potential upside is 78.83%. The data provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 0%. About 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.