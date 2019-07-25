Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.57 N/A 0.73 62.31 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.01 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Its rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 62.42% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with average price target of $69.5. Competitively the average price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential -6.62% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders owned 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.