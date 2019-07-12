Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.62 N/A 0.73 62.31 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 59.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.8% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.