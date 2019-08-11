Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Contrasting side by side

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 144.80 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s upside potential is 59.33% at a $69.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 210.76% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 85.34%. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has stronger performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.