Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.52 N/A 0.73 60.80 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 62.00% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with average price target of $69.5. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 1,031.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 45.6%. 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.