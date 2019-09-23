Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.06 N/A 0.73 60.80 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 23.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $64.5. Competitively the average price target of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential 404.20% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.