Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.47 N/A 0.73 60.80 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 675.42 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk & Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average price target of $71.33, and a 69.43% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.