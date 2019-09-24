Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.05 N/A 0.73 60.80 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$64.5 is Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 24.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 5.1%. About 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.